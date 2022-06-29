DAL Stock: Delta Offers Free Flight Changes to Combat Fourth of July Frenzy

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) stock is on the move Wednesday after the company revealed free fare changes for customers from July 1 to July 4.
According to the airline, the free fare changes are being offered as a way to help combat a busy July 4th weekend. It guarantees that customers won’t pay fees for switching tickets due to scheduling troubles. Passengers have to select the same destination and take the trip by July 8 to be eligible for this free change.
Delta Air Lines is offering free flight changes to customers of all ticket classes. That even includes its basic economy tickets. While the offer is typically limited to bad weather or other unexpected flight conditions, the airline is breaking that trend with this deal.
So why exactly would Delta Air Lines make such an offer? The airline is expecting one of its busiest weekends since the Covid-19 pandemic hit. With that will come an increase in people flying and that could stress its systems more than expected.
That matters as several airlines, Delta included, have been struggling to keep flights going. This comes as a host of problems have resulted in airlines having to cancel flights, which has been upsetting customers.
Delta Air Lines is likely expecting further problems if this offer is anything to go by. That means it wants to ease travelers’ worries, while also giving them a reason to continue using the company for their air travel.
DAL stock is down 2.6% as of noon Wednesday!
Investors on the search for more stock market news are in the right place!
InvestorPlace has all of the latest stock market news that traders need to know about for Wednesday! That includes why shares of Lytus Technologies (NASDAQ:LYT), Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA), and MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) are on the move today. You can get those details from the links below!
More Stock Market News for Wednesday
- Lytus Technologies (LYT) Stock Plunges Another 20%
- ALNA Stock Alert: What to Know as Allena Pharmaceuticals Soars 200%
- MicroStrategy (MSTR) Stock Falls as Michael Saylor Buys More Bitcoin
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.