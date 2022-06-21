Dogecoin Price Predictions: Where Will Elon Musk’s Support Take the DOGE Crypto?

Dogecoin (DOGE-USD) price predictions are worth jumping back into today following a tweet from Elon Musk.
Elon Musk, the founder and CEO of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), recently tweeted out support for DOGE, saying he will “keep supporting” the crypto. When told in response to “Keep buying it then,” the CEO said, “I am.”
Musk is one of the biggest supporters of Dogecoin, having first put a spotlight on the crypto back in 2020. Since then, Dogecoin has built up a faithful fanbase that often turns to Musk for support.
With the latest tweet from Elon Musk, DOGE is getting a boost in trading. The crypto is up 14% over the past 24 hours as of Tuesday morning. But just how far can the crypto rise? Let’s get into the latest price predictions for Dogecoin below!
Dogecoin Price Predictions
- Gov Capital starts us off with a one-year price forecast of 16 cents for the token.
- WalletInvestor is next as it expects the meme crypto to hit nearly 15 cents one year from now.
- Finally, DigitalCoinPrice closes out our Dogecoin price predictions with an average estimate of nearly 10 cents for 2023.
All of these price predictions for Dogecoin are bullish compared to its current value of almost 7 cents as of Tuesday morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.