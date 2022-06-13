The NEW ERA of Crypto Is Beginning… Start Preparing NOW

Ethereum Price Predictions: Will the ETH Crypto Go Back Up?

The retreat is being partially blamed on a delay of a rule change regarding Ethereum's mining process

By Larry Ramer, InvestorPlace Contributor Jun 13, 2022, 9:45 am EDT
  • Ethereum (ETH-USD) prices are plunging this morning.
  • The retreat is being blamed partially on a reported delay of a change in the rules governing Ethereum's mining.
  • Analysts differ widely on Ethereum's outlook.
Source: viktoryabov / Shutterstock.com

With Ethereum (ETH-USD) tumbling 16% to $1,237 this morning, the crypto’s slide is being blamed partially on a potential postponement of a change in the rules governing Ethereum’s mining. Meanwhile, analysts are issuing wide-ranging Ethereum price predictions.

A change that will make it harder to mine Ethereum, therefore reducing the number of miners of the crypto, is being postponed, Bloomberg reported. However, plans to switch Ethereum to a greener, “proof-of-stake protocol” from its current “proof-of-work” standard in August remain on track, the news service stated, citing “developers.”

Among the other factor pushing down Ethereum are worries about interest rate hikes amid high inflation rates.

Technical Analysis and Ethereum Price Predictions

According to FXEmpire, “Technical indicators such as the RSI are deep into oversold territory for [Ethereum] at the moment.” The website, however, added that: “While there could be a minor bounce to the upside, the bear market is only deepening, meaning more pain ahead for Ethereum and all cryptocurrencies for a while.”

Additionally, analyst Alan Kreuger noted over the weekend that Ethereum reached $1423, its peak during crypto’s last surge in 2018. The currency subsequently, however, fell well below that level.

 FXEmpire added that, “Technical analysts predict a massive breakdown in Ethereum prices following the formation and confirmation of a head and shoulders pattern.” Additionally, one analyst, Vince Price, believes that the crypto will sink to about $650.

Much less bearish is GovCapital, which thinks that Ethereum will jump to $3,810 in the next year. Meanwhile, WalletInvestor predicted that Ethereum’s price would surge to $3,063 in 12 months.

Shortly before 9:00 a.m., Ethereum was changing hands for $1,237, slightly above its low for the day of $1,191. The latter level also represented a 52-week low for the crypto.

On the date of publication, Larry Ramer did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Larry Ramer has conducted research and written articles on U.S. stocks for 15 years. He has been employed by The Fly and Israel’s largest business newspaper, Globes. Larry began writing columns for InvestorPlace in 2015. Among his highly successful, contrarian picks have been GE, solar stocks, and Snap. You can reach him on StockTwits at @larryramer.

