GALA Crypto Rises as First Blockchain Game Lands on Epic Games Store

In a time when the metaverse and blockchain gaming seem to be slumping, Gala Games (GALA-USD) is standing tall. The network and its GALA crypto are drawing eyes this week as Gala continues to add to its long list of titles.
What’s particularly interesting about this news, though, is the avenue through which Gala is choosing to roll out the game. It marks the beginning of a potentially long and fruitful partnership with one of the biggest studios in video games today.
Since launching in 2019, Gala Games has built up a lengthy portfolio of video games centered around blockchain technology. As of today, the company has a whopping 14 titles to its name. By combining games with blockchain, Gala can implement technologies like non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and cryptocurrencies in its titles. This unlocks the door for users to earn through gaming, adding an extra incentive to playing.
In 2020, Gala released its GALA crypto, a governance token which allows holders to steer the direction of the broader Gala community. The studio has implemented GALA into its games, allowing users to net passive income while they play. It also rewards node operators with the tokens in return for their help supplying infrastructure to the network.
But while GALA enjoyed a meteoric rise in late 2021 on the back of the play-to-earn (P2E) crypto surge, it is now stuck in a rut. Indeed, this corner of the market has been lagging as a result of the market-wide downturn. Investors have been ditching these novelty plays in favor of safer investments as prices across the asset class take a nosedive. However, today’s news could change the pace for the token.
GALA Crypto Sees Boost From First Title Launch Through Epic Games
The GALA crypto is seeing a rise of about 5% today, marking a positive change for the token after several weeks of net losses. This shift comes as Gala rolls out its newest game: a western-style shooter called Grit. The title is especially interesting, as it is the first-ever blockchain game to be released through Epic Games’ online store.
Some game marketplaces are against incorporating blockchain titles into their offerings. Last autumn, Steam announced a ban on all games containing crypto or other blockchain elements in its marketplace. However, as these platforms cracked down on the titles, Epic is choosing to embrace them.
According to the announcement, this game is just the beginning of Gala’s relationship with Epic. Not only will Grit utilize Epic’s Unreal Engine — a renowned bit of graphics engineering — but Gala signals there are titles yet to come between the two. Developers expect a late 2022 release for the game. Until then, users can scoop up NFT cosmetics for their characters through Gala’s marketplace.
