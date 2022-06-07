GameStop Price Predictions: Where Will GME Stock Head Next?

Investors are wondering where GameStop (NYSE:GME) will head next after GME stock closed higher by more than 13% today.
Meanwhile, short interest for the video game retailer remains extremely elevated at 24%, prompting predictions of a short squeeze. The short interest figure is equivalent to 15.12 million shares, which would take 3.5 days to fully cover. Shares of GME stock have declined by about 4% year-to-date, surprisingly outperforming the S&P 500’s decline of 13%.
Randy Frederick, a managing director at the Schwab Center for Financial Research, believes the short interest may be attributed to institutional investors. He explains, “institutional investors don’t have the luxury of sitting on sidelines and they are much more comfortable going short so they are becoming the more dominant player in the market.”
On top of that, Frederick believes retail investors are sitting on the sidelines in light of the market decline and have “lost money in many cases.”
With that in mind, let’s take a look at GameStop price predictions.
GME Stock Price Predictions
- Jefferies has a price target of $110. Analyst Stephanie Wissink says the company has failed to supply investors with “guidance or a full blueprint.” However, Wissink notes GameStop’s cash balance is healthy enough to “disregard near-term margin degradation.” The company’s potential is ultimately based on customer trust, its loyalty program and the transition to e-commerce. In the meantime, GameStop must stabilize its retail business and stay in line with physical and digital gaming trends.
- Wedbush has a price target of $30. Analyst Michael Pachter calculated his price target based on sum of the parts (SOTP) analysis. Pachter believes GameStop’s cash on hand is worth $16 per share and its “modest going concern value” is worth $10 per share. The analyst assigns a “more modest option value” for the company’s non-fungible token (NFT) business at $4 per share. The low value for GameStop’s NFT exchange is because of the investment necessary to start up the exchange.
- Ascendient Capital has a price target of $23. Analyst Edward Woo states the price target reflects GameStop’s estimated current cash value per share as well as “significant digital and execution risks.” Meanwhile, Woo is concerned the company’s core video game business will slow down once hardware sales “temper as the installed base matures.” Finally, the analyst notes GME stock does not trade on fundamentals, but rather on “sentiment, hope, momentum, and the powers of crowds.”
On the date of publication, Eddie Pan did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.