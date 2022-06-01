HNST Stock Alert: 6 Things to Know as The Honest Company Adds New Executive

- The Honest Company (NASDAQ:HNST) announced Steve Winchell is joining the company.
The Honest Company (NASDAQ:HNST) stock is on the move Wednesday after the company announced Steve Winchell is joining its leadership team.
Let’s dive into everything investors need to know about him joining HNST below!
- Winchell is taking on the role of Executive Vice President for Operations and R&D at The Honest Company.
- This is a new role made for him and will see him reporting directly to CEO Nick Vlahos.
- Winchell is joining The Honest Company after serving as the Executive Vice President of Product at The Parent Company.
- While there, he assisted in taking the company public in 2021.
- Prior to that, he spent 14 years in the service of Clorox (NYSE:CLX).
- While there, he held multiple roles, including among its leadership.
Vlahos had the following to say about Winchell joining The Honest Company.
“Steve brings more than 20 years of experience in R&D and product commercialization, including new product processes and strategy, and has a proven track record as a leader. We are confident he is the right person to help further integrate our supply chain and R&D processes, while continuing to drive our mission of inspiring everyone to love living consciously.”
Shares of HNST stock have experienced volatility following the new executive announcement. Initially, shares rose higher after markets opened. However, they couldn’t maintain that positive momentum for long before dropping. Now, the stock is down about 2% as of Wednesday morning.
