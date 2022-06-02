Kusama Price Predictions: Where Will a Coinbase Listing Take the KSM Crypto?

Yesterday, Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) announced it would be adding Kusama (KSM-USD) to its exchange. This announcement allowed for inbound transfers as of yesterday. Today, as of 6:00 a.m. Eastern, trading capabilities have been added. As a result, investors are showing quite a bit of interest in Kusama price predictions.
This news was clearly a bullish driver for KSM tokens yesterday, with Kusama surging on expectations that increased liquidity would bring more investors to this project. However, today, Kusama has declined alongside the broader crypto and equity markets. With risk-off sentiment still holding firm, it’s unclear if the “Coinbase effect” will be enough to propel this token higher in the medium term. That said, historically, that has been the case.
For more color on where the experts think Kusama will go from here, let’s dive into some price predictions.
Kusama Price Predictions: What’s Next for the KSM Crypto?
For context, KSM currently trades at $72.50 per token at the time of writing.
- Wallet Investor provides a one-year price forecast of $7.33 for KSM.
- Much more bullish on this project, Gov Capital forecasts KSM could hit $742.63 in one year and $4,624 in five years.
- Finally, DigitalCoinPrice puts forward an average price target of $106.78 for 2023 and $166.62 for 2027.
On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.