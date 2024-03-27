Trump Media Pop Is Giving DJT Stock Short Sellers a Run for Their Money

Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT) stock is up more than 45% during the past five trading days following a successful special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) merger with Digital World Acquisition (DWAC). However, DJT stock has quickly attracted the attention of short sellers due to its oversized valuation. For the nine months ended Sept. 30, revenue tallied in at just $3.37 million compared to Trump Media’s current market capitalization of about $7.5 billion.
At the same time, short sellers haven’t been so lucky given the popularity and novelty of the company. According to S3 Partners, DJT is the most shorted SPAC in the U.S. based on its cost to borrow (CTB) fee of 157.57% as of yesterday, March 26. That compares with the average CTB fee for a stock of 0.6%.
A total of 3.37 million shares worth $168.6 million were being shorted, equivalent to a short interest as a percentage of float of 11.69%. Generally, a short interest above 10% is considered high, while a short interest above 20% is considered very high.
DJT Stock: Short Sellers Drive Up Cost to Borrow Fee
So, why is DJT’s CTB fee so high? For starters, there aren’t that many shares available due to lenders — such as mutual funds or exchange-traded fund (ETF) providers — not owning significant stakes in the company. The CTB fee rises when short-seller demand is high and falls when it is low.
“As a result, any SPAC with a significant amount of short selling will usually have high stock borrow costs and limited stock loan availability,” said S3. “There is extraordinarily little stock borrow available in DJT\DWAC to support new short sales and stock borrow rates are extremely high.”
During March, DJT and DWAC short sellers are down by $93 million based on mark-to-market losses, representing a 73% loss. For 2024, these short sellers are down by $158 million, representing a 152% loss. Its worth remembering that the max loss for a long position is 100% while the max loss for a short position is theoretically infinite.
S3 believes that the DJT shorts who are squeezed out of their positions will be replaced by new short sellers. However, due to the high CTB fee, the price of DJT stock will be more influenced by buyers and sellers of stock rather than short sellers.
On the date of publication, Eddie Pan did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.