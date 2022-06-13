Palo Alto Networks Stock Is a Prime Investment in Zero-Trust Security

Headquartered in California, Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) specializes in providing cybersecurity solutions. As Palo Alto pushes the envelope and campaigns aggressively for zero-trust security technology, PANW stock looks positioned to move significantly higher.
How much is reliable threat protection worth? The Colonial Pipeline hack reminded us all that cybersecurity must be a high priority for today’s businesses. In the U.S. and worldwide, Palo Alto Networks is renowned as cybersecurity-services provider of choice.
Lately, the company has emphasized the importance of zero-trust technology in threat detection. Financially sound and never afraid to innovate, Palo Alto remains a top pick for anyone seeking exposure to the ever-evolving cybersecurity niche.
|PANW
|Palo Alto Networks
|$471.89
What’s Happening with PANW Stock?
In April, PANW stock rallied as high as $640.90. However, the stock recently pulled back into the low-to-middle $500s. Based on the company’s financials, there’s no reason why Palo Alto shares shouldn’t return to the mid-$600s. For investors, patience and confidence in the company will be essential.
To help you stay patient and confident, we can glance at Palo Alto Networks’ fiscal stats. In the company’s most recently reported quarter, Palo Alto grew its revenue 29% year over year to $1.4 billion.
Just that figure alone suggests that Palo Alto Networks is a major player in the cybersecurity market. Furthermore, the company reported 40% year-over-year quarterly billings growth, to $1.8 billion.
Looking ahead to the company’s fourth fiscal quarter of 2022, Palo Alto is preparing for year-over-year revenue growth between 25% and 27%, as well as billings growth between 24% and 26%.
Zero Trust, Zero Exceptions
Along with Palo Alto Network’s firm financials, investors should appreciate the company’s powerful push for zero-trust tech. For example, Palo Alto recently announced the expansion of its strategic alliance with Deloitte to offer managed security services to their shared U.S. clients.
As Palo Alto explains, zero trust means that an organization will eliminate implicit trust and continuously validate every stage of a digital interaction.
Together, Palo Alto Networks and Deloitte will help the customers adopt a zero-trust framework. This, according to the press release, includes “identity context which significantly enhances automated policy decisions across on-premises, hybrid and private/public cloud environments.”
Even beyond that partnership, Palo Alto is vigorously campaigning to promote zero trust. The company even launched a new advertisement, called “Zero Trust with Zero Exceptions.” The ad features actress Gillian Anderson, and it “reinforces the Palo Alto Networks continued innovation to bring the next generation of comprehensive Zero Trust security solutions to the enterprise.”
Of course, the ad’s purpose isn’t only to promote zero trust in general. It will spread the word about Palo Alto Networks in particular, as well. The “Zero Trust with Zero Exceptions” ad is actually just one part of a larger awareness campaign. The “We’ve Got Next” campaign should attract attention to the company, and to the need for enhanced threat detection in the 2020s.
What You Can Do Now
There’s no doubt about it. Palo Alto Networks is among the best cybersecurity-services providers in the business. The partnership with Deloitte should only enhance Palo Alto’s stature as a zero-trust technology innovator.
Meanwhile, Palo Alto Networks is in a solid financial position. All in all, there’s a compelling argument that PANW stock could revisit the mid-$600s in the coming months. So, just be patient and count on Palo Alto to keep the world’s businesses secure with zero-trust threat protection.
On the date of publication, neither Louis Navellier nor the InvestorPlace Research Staff member primarily responsible for this article held (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.