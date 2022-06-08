The 3 Best Cryptos to Buy Now for June 2022

There is a saying that one shouldn’t stay invested in the stock market if they are unable to handle a decline of 20% or more. That said, crypto investors have had to be much more risk-tolerant than equity investors for some time. This market is a highly volatile one, more akin to a roller coaster, with even the best cryptos to buy seeing incredible declines during this recent bear market.
It’s clear this market is one that’s unlikely to even out any time soon. Price action for most major cryptos continues to be in a downward trajectory through the early part of June, with the market seemingly pricing in more downside ahead.
There are certainly plenty of macro factors driving this view. Tighter monetary policy means less cheap capital speculators will use to bid up risky assets. For even the best cryptos, this likely means the astronomical returns we saw last year are behind us.
But for these three top-10 cryptos to buy by market cap, I think there’s something to be said about stability. Here’s why these tokens are on my radar right now as some of the best options for investors in what could be a volatile June.
|Ticker
|Cryptocurrency
|Current Price
|ETH-USD
|Ethereum
|$1,814.93
|BNB-USD
|Binance Coin USD
|$291.92
|USDT-USD
|Tether USD
|$0.999434
Cryptos to Buy: Ethereum (ETH-USD)
Ethereum (ETH-USD) is the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization in the world for a reason. This network’s massive ecosystem of smart contract projects has made Ethereum a go-to place for developers and investors looking for utility. Indeed, Ethereum’s price performance in recent years, compared to Bitcoin (BTC-USD), the gold standard in this sector, is impressive.
However, investors in Ethereum will notice that this token is way down from its high of nearly $4,900 per token. ETH trades at about $1,800 per token. Accordingly, the indiscriminate selling we’ve seen in this sector has affected even the largest and best projects out there.
That said, Ethereum is currently undertaking a series of updates that will bring Ethereum 2.0 to market. With these updates, Ethereum will be able to handle more transactions per second. Additionally, the scalability of this platform will be improved, and some suggest gas (transaction) fees could be headed lower.
With a late-summer deadline for the final merge to take place, investors may want to keep this token on their radar. If this update goes as planned, I think Ethereum could have major upside as we head into August.
Binance Coin (BNB-USD)
If we talk about trading volume, then Binance Coin (BNB-USD) is one of the most successful projects out there.
The native token of the Binance exchange, BNB is currently a Top 5 token by market cap (including stablecoins). This is partly due to the exponential growth Binance has seen of late. However, like Bitcoin, BNB Coin has tokenomics investors seem to like. There is a strict limit on the number of tokens in circulation, as well as a cap on the total supply of tokens that can be created. This means that for investors who think Binance is the future, the ultimate “profitability” of this platform should be reflected in the value of BNB over time.
Regulatory headwinds around centralized exchanges, as well as the macro environment, have provided significant downside pressure for this token. Like other major tokens, BNB is down more than 50% from its high. That said, this token has held up better than many of its mega-cap peers, likely due to the fact that this token is tied so closely to Binance.
Those taking a positive long-term view on the crypto exchange space may want to consider BNB in June.
Cryptos to Buy: Tether (USDT-USD)
Stablecoins aren’t necessarily an investment long-term growth investors focus on. That’s because tokens such as Tether (USDT-USD) are only intended to hold their value over a given period of time.
However, in this market, stability is a good thing. And while there are some who doubt the integrity of Tether’s reserves, this stablecoin has held its value relatively well. At least, compared to other algorithmic stablecoins that have really lost their peg.
In the stock market, many analysts suggest cash as a top pick in times like these. In the crypto market, Tether is the equivalent of cash. Thus, for those looking to be patient and wait for an entry point to do some buying, this is a token that’s about as stable of a place to wait out the storm.
Anything’s possible, and Tether did de-peg slightly last month alongside the algorithmic stablecoin debacle. However, over the near-term, I think this token is one that should perform as it’s supposed to.
On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald has a position in Ethereum. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.