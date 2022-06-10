Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Friday

- Regis (NYSE:RGS) stock leads our gainers on a partnership.
- DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) stock tops out losers on an earnings report.
- Clinical trials have several stocks moving today.
With another day starting comes another breakdown of the biggest pre-market stock movers for Friday!
We’ve got clinical trial news, earnings reports, and deals moving shares this morning.
Let’s get into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Regis (NYSE:RGS) stock is rocketing close to 77% after announcing a partnership with Zenoti.
- Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT) shares are gaining more than 40% alongside heavy trading this morning.
- Cybin (NYSEMKT:CYBN) stock is soaring almost 20% on approval for a Phase1/2a clinical trial.
- Borqs Technologies (NASDAQ:BRQS) shares are surging over 19% on news its battery subsidiary will be used in the Battery Bonus Program in Hawaii.
- Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) stock is climbing more than 17% on no clear news this morning.
- Paltalk (NASDAQ:PALT) shares are climbing over 17% after acquiring ManyCam assets from Visicom.
- TDH Holdings (NASDAQ:PETZ) stock is increasing more than 15% as it continues positive movement from Thursday.
- Fast Radius (NASDAQ:FSRD) shares are jumping over 14% in pre-market trading.
- Vallon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VLON) stock is getting a more than 11% boost on Friday morning.
- G Medical Innovations (NASDAQ:GMVD) shares are up over 10% after slipping in Thursday trading.
10 Top Losers
- DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) stock is plummeting more than 26% after releasing its Q1 fiscal 2023 earnings report.
- NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) shares are diving over 14% despite a lack of news this morning.
- DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) stock is taking a more than 14% beating as shares retreat from a recent rally on clinical trial results.
- Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) shares are falling about 14% alongside the release of its earnings report for the fiscal third quarter of 2022.
- Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) stock is dropping 14% after releasing additional data from a Phase 1 clinical trial.
- EBET (NASDAQ:EBET) shares are decreasing over 13% this morning.
- Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) stock is declining more than 10% after rallying on Thursday.
- Lannett (NYSE:LCI) shares are slipping nearly 10% in pre-market trading today.
- U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWSW) stock is dipping over 9% after announcing plans for a reverse stock split to regain listing compliance.
- OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down more than 9% on an inducement award for its new president and CEO.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.