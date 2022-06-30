Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Thursday

We’re starting off Thursday with a breakdown of the biggest pre-market stock movers traders will want to keep an eye on!
We’ve got a reverse stock split, CEO departure, earnings report, and more to go over today.
Let’s get into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) stock is rocketing more than 2,313% due to a one-for-30 reverse stock split.
- Revelation Biosciences (NASDAQ:REVB) shares are soaring over 120% alongside heavy trading this morning.
- Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) stock is surging more than 55% with heavier-than-normal trading this morning.
- 374Water (NASDAQ:SCWO) shares are gaining over 54% ahead of its Nasdaq bell ringing tomorrow.
- Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) stock is climbing more than 54% after canceling its proposed public stock offering plans.
- Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) shares are rising over 21% on no clear news this morning.
- Fast Radius (NASDAQ:FSRD) stock is increasing more than 17% despite a lack of news this morning.
- Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY) shares are getting an over 17% boost following a similar slide yesterday.
- Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) stock is jumping more than 15%, which continues yesterday’s rally.
- Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) shares are up over 13% in pre-market trading.
10 Top Losers
- Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) stock is plummeting more than 38% in early morning trading today.
- Allena Pharma (NASDAQ:ALNA) shares are diving over 25% as it retreats from a major rally yesterday.
- Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR) stock is tumbling more than 22% on news of the company’s CEO stepping down.
- Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) shares are taking an over 21% beating following its Cryptyde spinoff yesterday.
- Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) stock is diving more than 19% with the release of its fiscal Q3 2022 earnings report.
- Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) shares are decreasing over 18% after rallying yesterday as it works to avoid delisting.
- Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) stock is falling more than 18% as it pulls back from a massive rally on Wednesday.
- TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) shares are slipping over 17% following news of insider trading.
- Aditxt (NASDAQ:ADTX) stock is dipping 16% this morning.
- Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down more than 14% after rallying earlier this week on the Roe v. Wade decision.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.