Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Tuesday

- Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) stock leads our winners on heavy trading.
- 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF) stock tops our losers on regulator responses.
- Plenty of penny stocks are on the move this morning.
It’s time for another breakdown of the biggest pre-market stock movers as we get ready for the opening bell on Wednesday!
News moving stocks this morning include buyout talk, earnings reports, heavy trading, and more.
Let’s get into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) stock is rocketing more than 41% alongside heavy trading.
- Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) shares are soaring over 31% as it also sees heavy trading this morning.
- Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) stock is surging more than 22% as buyout rumors continue to push the shares higher.
- Boxed (NYSE:BOXD) shares are gaining over 21% as it bounces back from a 13% drop on Tuesday.
- Pennsylvania REIT (NYSE:PEI) stock is rising more than 20% following news earlier this week of property sales.
- Revlon (NYSE:REV) shares are increasing over 16% despite reports of a possible bankruptcy.
- Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) stock is climbing more than 16% as it continues a rally from yesterday.
- Algoma Steel (NASDAQ:ASTL) shares are slipping over 15% with the release of its fiscal Q4 2022 earnings report.
- Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) stock is dipping more than 15% alongside the release of its earnings report for the first quarter of 2022.
- Dune Acquisition (NASDAQ:DUNE) shares are up over 14% after shareholders voted in favor of an extension for the company’s required merger or asset acquisition.
10 Top Losers
- 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF) stock is plummeting close to 35% after getting response letters from regulators.
- Midatech Pharma (NASDAQ:MTP) shares are diving more than 21% in pre-market trading this morning.
- Bright Green (NASDAQ:BGXX) stock is taking an almost 20% beating this morning.
- Fast Radius (NASDAQ:FSRD) shares are tumbling nearly 15% after announcing executive changes yesterday.
- Comera Life Sciences (NASDAQ:CMRA) stock is falling over 13% following a massive 126% rally on Tuesday.
- Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) shares are decreasing more than 13% after going public last week.
- SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) stock is dropping about 12% following the death of a merger deal with Triller.
- Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) shares are declining over 11% after rallying yesterday on new data for one of its treatments.
- Cosmos Holdings (NASDAQ:COSM) stock is dipping more than 11% as it retreats from a rally on Tuesday,
- Biote (NASDAQ:BTMD) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down over 11% roughly three weeks after its public debut.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.