Tron Price Predictions: Where Will The Fast-Growing TRX Crypto Go Next?

- Tron (TRX-USD) is getting a boost today.
- This comes as it gains ground in the DeFi space.
- That has us covering the latest price predictions for TRON.
Tron (TRON-USD) price predictions are a hot topic today as we check in on what has the crypto heading higher on Wednesday!
It’s worth pointing out that Tron has become the third-largest decentralized finance (DeFi) blockchain. This comes after it revealed its own stablecoin that isn’t backed by a fiat currency. Instead, it uses smart contract algorithms to maintain its price.
So just how big has Tron grown thanks to its new stablecoin? It has a total value locked (TVL) of $5.9 billion. For comparison, the only other DeFi networks above it are BNB Chain (BNB-USD) at $10.8 billion and Ethereum (ETH-USD) at $93 billion.
With that knowledge in hand, let’s take a look at where the experts think Tron is heading with the latest price predictions!
Tron Price Predictions
- Gov Capital starts off our list with a price target of 15 cents for the token one year from now.
- WalletInvestor is next on our list with a one-year price forecast of 9.5 cents for TRX.
- DigitalCoinPrice closes out our list of price predictions for Tron with an average estimate of 13 cents for 2023.
Those price predictions paint a positive picture for Tron considering its current price of 8.8 cents as of this writing. Also, the crypto is up 9.2% over the prior 24-hour period as of Wednesday afternoon.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.