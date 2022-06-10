VeChain Price Predictions: How High Will a UFC Partnership Take the VET Crypto?

- VeChain (VET-USD) signed a partnership deal with the UFC.
- This has traders wondering where the crypto is heading.
- That has us tackling the latest price predictions for VET.
VeChain (VET-USD) price predictions are a hot topic on Friday after the UFC signed a partnership with the blockchain platform.
This news means that VeChain is the first blockchain organization to partner with the UFC. This will have it appearing alongside the UFC’s programs, which will expand its reach around the world.
Sunny Lu, co-founder and CEO of VeChain, said the following about the UFC agreement in a press release.
“It is a historical moment when VeChain, the Layer 1 public Blockchain with the most enterprise adoption, joins forces with the fastest growing sport to raise awareness that blockchain technology is critical in helping deliver major global objectives, such as sustainability.”
With today’s partnership news in mind, let’s take a look at the latest price predictions for VET.
VeChain Price Predictions
- CryptoNewZ starts off our list with a price target of $0.063 for the crypto in 2023.
- Gov Capital is next on our list as it offers a one-year price forecast of $0.14293841714447 for VET.
- CoinQuora takes the final spot with a price prediction of $1 in 2023.
To put those price predictions in perspective, the price of VeChain’s crypto was sitting at $0.03013 as of Friday morning.
VET is down 4.8% over the prior 24-hour period as of Friday morning.
There’s more crypto news for traders to read about below!
We’ve got all the hottest crypto coverage that investors need to read about for Friday! Among that is a couple of list of cryptos to consider investing in, as well as what’s happening with Tezos (XTZ-USD). You can read that news at the following links!
More Crypto News for Friday
- The 6 Best Cryptos to Buy if You Dream of Hitting the Jackpot
- 3 Metaverse Cryptos to Buy for June 2022
- Tezos Steals Spotlight With Tether Stablecoin Launch
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.