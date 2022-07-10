10 Things to Know About SHIBDOGE as ShibaDoge Prices Remain Volatile

ShibaDoge (SHIBDOGE-USD) prices are on the move Wednesday as crypto traders continue to take interest in the Shiba Inu-themed token.
Let’s go over a few things below that traders will want to know about ShibaDoge before investing in it!
- ShibaDoge is a token created with the goal of bringing together Shiba Inu (SHIB-USD) and Dogecoin (DOGE-USD) whales for the betterment of the community.
- The crypto’s website states its goal is “To see the evolution of currency evolve from government controlled monopolies and give back the power to the people.”
- It believes the best way to do this is to combine the communities of Shiba Inu and Dogecoin.
- This has it focusing on a short-term goal of merging just 1% of that population.
- Take note of the 5 million holders of SHIB and DOGE, and the $40 billion combined market capitalization of the two cryptos.
- That would have ShibaDoge reaching 50,000 holders with a $400 million market cap if it reaches its short-term goal.
- ShibaDoge has completed its launch plans and is currently in its first stage of development.
- The cryptocurrency also has a roadmap that includes plans for two further stages of development.
- Among that is increasing its holders, gaining followers on social media, being listed on additional exchanges, and other plans.
- One of its most recent acts was working together with other cryptos to raise $50,000 for charity and plans to burn tokens tomorrow.
SHIBDOGE prices started off strong today but are currently down 6.9% over the prior 24-hour period as of Wednesday afternoon.
