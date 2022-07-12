ShibaDoge Price Predictions: Can SHIBDOGE Overtake the SHIB Crypto?

ShibaDoge (SHIBDOGE-USD) price predictions are a hot topic on Tuesday as the crypto has been trending on social media for the last few days.
It looks like crypto traders are hoping that ShibaDoge will be able to become the next Dogecoin (DOGE-USD) or Shiba Inu (SHIB-USD), if the name is anything to go by. But that doesn’t tell us what the token is all about.
According to its website, ShibaDoge’s focus is pulling away control of currency from the “government controlled monopolies.” To do that, it’s attempting to unite the whales behind the Dogecoin and Shiba Inu communities into a single community.
This has ShibaDoge focusing on a community that is anti-whale. It limits wallets to only holding 1% of the current supply. It’s also an auto-deflationary token with supply dropping with every transaction. The plan is for this to increase value over time while decreasing supply
So now we know what ShibaDoge is all about, but what does its future hold? Let’s check out the latest price predictions for SHIBDOGE to find out!
ShibaDoge Price Predictions
- WalletInvestor starts us off with a one-year price forecast of $0.000001 per token for the crypto.
- Gov Capital is next with its one-year price prediction of $4.2049323240026E-17 for ShibaDoge.
- DigitalCoinPrice closes us out with an average price estimate of $0.00 for the crypto in 2023.
As you can see, there’s not much coverage SHIBDOGE to rely on. The early nature of the crypto makes it hard to predict what’s in store for it.
SHIBDOGE is down 1.5% over the prior 24-hour period as of Tuesday morning.
