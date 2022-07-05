5 Top Short Squeeze Stocks to Watch This Week

We’re checking back in on short squeeze stocks this week with a look at the top shares traders will want to keep an eye on!
Fintel covers short squeeze stocks on a weekly basis with its Short Squeeze Leaderboard. This has it rating stocks most likely to see a short squeeze on a scale of 0 to 100. The closer to 100, the more likely the stock will see a squeeze.
Let’s go over what the publication believes are the top short squeeze stocks to watch this week below!
Short Squeeze Stocks to Watch
- Toughbuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) stock takes the top spot on the list this week with a short squeeze score of 99.98.
- Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology (NASDAQ:BHAT) shares claim the next spot on the list with a short squeeze score of 99.32.
- Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR) stock is among the short squeeze stocks to keep in mind this week with a score of 98.50.
- Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) shares gain their spot on the list with a short squeeze score of 97.15.
- Chicken Soup for The Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) stock closes out the short squeeze stocks to watch this week with a score of 97.03.
