5 Top Short Squeeze Stocks to Watch This Week

It’s a new week and that means it’s time to check in on the short squeeze stocks that traders need to keep an eye on!
Fintel is the source of our short squeeze stocks to watch this week with its latest list. The company rates stocks on a one-to-100 scale based on how likely a short squeeze is. Keeping that in mind, let’s take a look at the top five stocks traders will want to keep in mind this week below!
Short Squeeze Stocks to Watch This Week
- Singing Machine (NASDAQ:MICS) stock takes the top spot this week with a short squeeze score of 99.85.
- AeroClean Technologies (NASDAQ:AERC) shares take the second place on the list with a short squeeze score of 99.27.
- Revlon (NYSE:REV) stock holds the third place on the list this week with a short squeeze score of 98.66.
- Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) shares claim the fourth spot on the list this week with a short squeeze score of 98.64.
- Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) stock closes out our list for the week with a short squeeze score of 98.52.
While investors may want to watch these stocks for a short squeeze, they’ll want to be careful about investing. Short squeeze can make traders money, but they could also leave some holding the bag if the stock comes crashing down after the squeeze.
