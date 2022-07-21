Akamai (AKAM) Stock Pops on Takeover Speculation

Investors are watching a few winners amid today’s turbulent price action. In particular, Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) is seeing one of the day’s biggest upside moves. AKAM stock is now up 5% on some intriguing acquisition rumors.
Akamai is reportedly the current target of a private equity firm. Early reports suggest that an unnamed private equity bidder is working on securing financing for a deal. The potential terms and size of this deal are unknown. However, given Akamai’s valuation of more than $15 billion at the time of writing, any agreement will likely require a significant bid from an established player.
Playing the speculation game can certainly be fun. It can also be very profitable to trade from a risk arbitrage standpoint, for those who know what they’re doing. Today’s price action in AKAM stock suggests the market is providing credence to these claims.
Let’s dive into whether Akamai may be an interesting special situations bet right now.
Is It Time to Buy AKAM Stock on Takeover Rumors?
As a company, Akamai is actually quite interesting to look at. This cloud services provider has held up well so far this year. After today’s bump, AKAM stock is down only 20% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. That may seem like a hefty drop, but given where the company’s tech peers have traded, this suggests there’s a lot to like about Akamai’s business model.
Akamai focuses on both the optimization of content delivery via the cloud as well as providing cybersecurity services. In most bull markets, this sort of business would trade at a premium to many other sectors of tech. However, at roughly 24 times earnings (and this company is profitable), it’s clear why a private equity player may be interested in the company.
From a fundamentals and business model standpoint, there appears to be a lot to like with AKAM stock. It’s clear why speculation is abounding and shares are popping on the news. Accordingly, Akamai may just be worth a speculative bet.
On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.