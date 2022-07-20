Alchemy Pay Price Predictions: Where Will the Red-Hot ACH Crypto Go Next?

Alchemy Pay (ACH-USD) price predictions are a hot topic today as traders wonder where the crypto will head next after its current rally!
The increasing interest in ACH comes alongside heavy trading of the crypto today. Over the prior 24-hour period, the trading volume of Alchemy Pay has increased 474.9% to $190.28 million.
So what’s behind that increase? It makes sense that ACH is on the rise considering the crypto market is currently in recovery. This has many cryptos heading higher as they bounce back from a rough first half of the year.
To go along with that, interest in Alchemy Pay may be increasing as it’s added to new exchanges. It makes sense the crypto would rise on this news as it opens it up to a new audience of traders.
Now, let’s get into what experts think will happen to ACH in the future with the latest price predictions below!
Alchemy Pay Price Predictions
- Starting off the list is Gov Capital with its estimate of 14 cents per token one year from now.
- Next up is WalletInvestor with its one-year forecast of 2.3 cents for ACH.
- Closing out the Alchemy Pay price predictions is DigitalCoinPrice with its average estimate of 2.7 cents for 2023.
All of those price predictions are looking good for investors in Alchemy Pay compared to its price of 1.9 cents today. It’s also worth mentioning that ACH is up 43.3% over the previous 24-hour period as of Wednesday afternoon.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.