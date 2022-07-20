Shiba Inu Price Predictions: What’s Next for SHIB Amid Crypto Rally?

Shiba Inu (SHIB-USD) is a hot crypto on Wednesday with it trending as a rally continues and we check on price predictions.
The crypto market has been going through a recovery this week that has many of the biggest names in the space seeing major gains. Shiba Inu isn’t immune from that either as the crypto has been climbing higher since Monday.
It’s unclear just how long this crypto rally will last, but traders are hoping it will hold out. The crypto space went through a rough period during the first half of 2022 that saw many tokens lose quite a bit of value.
Keeping all of that in mind, let’s take a look at what experts have to say about Shiba Inu’s future below!
Shiba Inu Price Predictions
- WalletInvestor starts off the list with a one-year price forecast of $0.0000160 for the token.
- CoinQuora joins the list with its Shiba Inu price prediction of $0.000022 by the end of 2022.
- CryptoNewZ believes that the digital asset could see its price come in at $0.000038 in 2023.
So what do these price predictions for Shiba Inu mean? For comparison, the crypto is trading at around $0.000013 as of this writing. It’s also worth noting SHIB is up 1.1% over the prior 24-hour period as of Wednesday morning.
Investors looking for more recent crypto news are in luck!
We’ve got all the hottest crypto news traders need to know about for Wednesday! A few examples include the latest news concerning XRP (XRP-USD), Celsius (CEL-USD) and Cardano (ADA-USD). You can catch up on all of that news at the links below!
More Crypto News for Wednesday
- Ripple Network Signals the End of an Era as Co-Founder Offloads XRP Crypto Holdings
- Celsius Network Turns to Crypto Mining Subsidiary to Bail It Out of Bankruptcy
- Cardano Price Predictions: Where Can the Red-Hot ADA Crypto Go Next?
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.