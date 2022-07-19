Cardano Price Predictions: Where Can the Red-Hot ADA Crypto Go Next?

Cardano (ADA-USD) is continuing the crypto rally today as investors wonder what future price predictions could hold for it.
Cardano, as well as a wealth of other cryptos, has been heading higher these last couple of days. This comes as a broader crypto recovery across the market is boosting the price of virtual coins and tokens.
This crypto recovery is welcome news to traders in the space after a rough start to the year. Traders saw the crypto market go through a major crash in late 2021 that lasted well into 2022 with no sign of stopping. This had some investors worried that a crypto winter was going to pull prices even lower.
However, it looks like that crypto winter won’t be happening, or at least not yet. Instead, the recent recovery is boosting hopes for cryptos to climb back to prices before the crash. Let’s see if Cardano price predictions can strengthen that belief.
Cardano Price Predictions
- Gov Capital starts off our list with a price estimate of $1.75 per coin one year from now.
- WalletInvestor joins our list with its one-year price forecast of 4.7 cents for ADA.
- DigitalCoinPrice closes out our Cardano price predictions with an average estimate of 75 cents for 2023.
So how do those price predictions for Cardano stack up? It’s a bit of a mixed bag when considering the crypto’s current price of 51 cents. Investors will also note that ADA is up 3.5% over the previous 24-hour period as of Tuesday afternoon.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.