Dear ApeCoin Crypto Fans, Mark Your Calendars for July 16

ApeCoin (APE-USD) is a hot topic among crypto traders today as a major event is coming next week that has investors excited.
Otherside Metaverse is preparing to launch a demo of its First Trip game on July 16. This is hyping up investors in ApeCoin as the demo’s launch will mark the first metaverse game tied to the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) crypto.
Ahead of that demo, First Trip is launching a test to iron out a few things ahead of the metaverse game’s release. That includes how many players the game can handle at one time. The first of these tests took place yesterday with the second one set for Saturday.
Otherside isn’t limiting the number of players that want to take part in the load tests. Instead, it’s starting with 3,000 players and increasing that number by 1,000 every two to three minutes.
All of this news has some traders wondering where the First Trip launch could take ApeCoin in the future. Let’s dive into that with a look at the latest price predictions for the crypto!
ApeCoin Price Predictions
- Gov Capital starts us off with a price prediction of $21.32 per token one year from now.
- WalletInvestor is up next on our list with a one-year estimate of $12.79 per token for APE.
- DigitalCoinPrice closes out our price predictions for ApeCoin today with an average estimate of $7.37 for 2023.
Those price predictions for ApeCoin are looking good next to its price of $5.11 as of Thursday morning. Also, the crypto is up 3% over the prior 24-hour period.
