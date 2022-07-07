Dogecoin Crypto Alert: 11 Things to Know as The Boring Company Accepts DOGE Payments

Dogecoin (DOGE-USD) is in the news today as Elon Musk’s The Boring Company has started accepting the crypto for payments.
Let’s go over everything DOGE traders need to know about the news below!
- The Boring Company has opened its first loop in Las Vegas.
- This loop currently travels between three locations on the Las Vegas strip.
- Currently, the underground passageway lets users ride to different locations in a Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA).
- These electric vehicles are being driven by humans and travel at about 35 mph.
- That’s not quite the fully autonomous, high-speed, large passenger units Musk was planning for.
- Even so, the company intends to further expand toward those options in the future.
- So where does Dogecoin come into all of this?
- Musk has confirmed that passengers can pay for their trips using the digital currency.
- This makes sense as Musk has been an open fan of Dogecoin and promoted it several times in the past.
- It’s worth mentioning that this has Dogecoin trading volume up more than 10% over the previous 24-hour period.
- That also comes as the crypto has been recovering lately following a rough start to the year.
DOGE is up 3.2% over the previous 24-hour period. However, the crypto is still down 68.9% over the last year.
