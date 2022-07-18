Ethereum Price Predictions: Where Will ETH Go as the Merge Draws Near?

Many are bullish on the ETH crypto

By Larry Ramer, InvestorPlace Contributor Jul 18, 2022, 11:07 am EDT
  • Ethereum (ETH-USD) price predictions are surging ahead of ETH's latest network upgrade.
  • The Merge network upgrade is expected to take place this September.
  • Multiple websites remain bullish on the outlook for Ethereum.
Ethereum (ETH-USD) is trending today after posting an impressive weekend rally alongside several other popular cryptos. Why is the ETH crypto surging? Continuing to climb this morning, Ethereum appears to be experiencing excitement around its upcoming Merge network upgrade. Now, many websites are issuing bullish Ethereum price predictions.

As of this writing, Ethereum is up roughly 9% for the past 24 hours. The crypto is changing hands at just above $1,470.

Why is ETH jumping ahead of the Merge? As part of the upgrade, Ethereum is scheduled to switch from a proof-of-work system to a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism. This upgrade has been talked about since 2014 but never implemented. After changing to proof of stake, Ethereum will essentially become much less energy intensive, emit less carbon and experience less network bottlenecking.

Ethereum Price Predictions

Seeking Alpha reports that, in the first half of 2022, “investments in venture capital-backed crypto firms fell about 26%” to $9.3 billion. This downturn came as multiple crypto companies encountered severe financial problems in the spring and summer and overall confidence in crypto declined.

Ethereum has surged more than 25% since July 11. However, the crypto is still down 50% over the past three months and 60% year-to-date (YTD). Still, many sites remain bullish on ETH.

Let’s dive into some Ethereum price predictions.

