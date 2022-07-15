Shiba Inu Price Predictions: Can RadioShack Take the SHIB Crypto Higher?

Siba Inu (SHIB-USD) is among the hot cryptos to watch on Friday as its increases in value and we check out the latest Shiba Inu price predictions!
Recent news concerning Shiba Inu includes the addition of a new team member. A couple of days ago the crypto announced that David Kern is joining its metaverse team as an advisor. Kern is a veteran of the video game industry with 17 credits to his name while working for Sony (NYSE:SONY) under Zipper Interactive.
Other news that could be pushing SHIB higher today is an update from RadioShack. The once-electronics retailer turned crypto marketplace is considering adding SHIB to its exchange.
With these couple pieces of news pushing Shiba Inu higher today, we’re checking out the latest price predictions for the crypto below!
Shiba Inu Price Predictions
- Starting off our list is DigitalCoinPrice with its average price estimate of $0.0000161 for SHIB in 2023.
- WalletInvestor takes the next spot on our list with its one-year forecast of $0.0000215 per token for the crypto.
- Gov Capital closes out our Shiba Inu price predictions with an estimate of $8.2272722478163E-5 one year from now.
So how do those price predictions look for Shiba Inu? For comparison, the crypto was trading at $0.0000108 as of Friday afternoon. Also, SHIB is up 4.2% over the previous 24-hour period as of this writing.
Crypto investors on the lookout for more recent market news are in luck!
We've got all the hottest crypto news that traders need to know about for Friday! A few examples include price predictions for Ethereum (ETH-USD), Terra Classic (LUNC-USD) and Ethereum Classic (ETC-USD).
