Terra Classic Price Predictions: Where Will the LUNC Crypto Go After 18% Rally?

Terra Classic (LUNC-USD) price predictions are worth checking out on Friday as the crypto sees a major rally today!
The rise in price for Terra Classic today comes without any major news concerning the crypto. Even so, investors are clearly taking interest in it as it sees heavy trading on Friday. As of this writing, trading volume is up 97.9% to roughly $238.27 million.
Terra Classic has been through a rough time this year as the crypto crash hit it hard. That includes damaging its reputation among investors as its stablecoin failed to maintain its value. That’s even resulted in another blockchain trying to move developers to its platform.
Despite all of that, Terra Classic chugs on even after the jump that created the new Terra (LUNA-USD) network. Let’s get into what the future holds for LUNCH below!
Terra Classic Price Predictions
- DigitalCoinPrice starts off our coverage of LUNC with an average price estimate of $0.000154 for 2023.
- CoinPedia is up next with the publication expecting an average price of $0.0002809 per token in 2023.
- SwapSpace joins our list with a price prediction of $0.000065 for Terra Classic in 2023.
Overall, the latest price predictions for Terra Classic aren’t looking too hot. Keep in mind that the token was trading at $0.0001084 Friday morning. Also, make sure to consider that this price is after an 18.2% increase over the previous 24 hours.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.