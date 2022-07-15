Ethereum Classic Price Predictions: Where Will the ETC Crypto Go Next?

Ethereum Classic (ETC-USD) is on the move Friday as it trends on social media and that has us checking out the latest price predictions for the crypto.
That rise comes despite a lack of news concerning Ethereum Classic. However, Ethereum (ETH-USD) is in the news as the crypto prepares for its Merge hard fork. Tests of this fork, called shadow forks, have been taking place leading up to the real thing.
This has the ninth shadow fork taking place as developers take time to test out the capabilities of the new network. The big focus this time around has been testing out updates and releases from the Sepolia hard fork but on a more intensive network.
Keeping that in mind, let’s take a look at what experts are expecting from Ethereum Classic with the latest price predictions!
Ethereum Classic Price Predictions
- Starting off our lists today is Gov Capital and its price estimate of $43.278083128475 per token one year from now.
- Next up is WalletInvestor and the publication has a one-year price target of $30.661 for ETC.
- Closing out the price predictions for Ethereum Classic is DigitalCoinPrice with its average 2023 estimate of $22.35.
So how do those price predictions stack up for Ethereum Classic? They’re all bullish when compared to the cryptos price of about $14.93 today. It’s also worth mentioning that ETC-USD is up 5.8% over the prior 24-hour period as of Friday morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.