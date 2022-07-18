Skittles Candy Lawsuit: Is the U.S. Banning Skittles?

Mars is in the news today with the candy company facing a Skittles lawsuit and it has some consumers wondering if the sweet treat will be banned in the U.S.
To get the scare out of the way first, there are no plans to ban the sale of Skittles in the U.S. The candy meets food safety regulations put in place by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
So then where does this Skittles candy lawsuit come from? The lawsuit was filed by San Leandro resident Jenile Thames who is seeking class-action status. The consumer is suing the company in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California.
Thames’ allegation against Mars covers the inclusion of titanium dioxide that acts as a coloring for Skittles. According to the lawsuit, this is a known toxic chemical that should not be included in food made for human consumption.
Thames’ argument isn’t without merit. Several other countries have banned titanium dioxide from use in human food. That’s due to high levels of it being able to cause damage to a person’s DNA. This is why the FDA’s regulations only allow a small percentage of the chemical to be used in food, USA Today notes.
The Skittles lawsuit claims that Thames would not have purchased the candy had he known it contained titanium dioxide. He blames the contrast between the font and packaging for making the ingredients on the container hard to read. This has Thames seeking damages from Mars.
Investors looking for more stock market news today will want to keep reading!
We’ve got all of the hottest stock market news traders need to know about for Monday! That includes what’s happening with shares of Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN), SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI), and crypto stocks today. You can get up to speed on that news at the links below!
More Monday Stock Market News
- Why Is Advent Technologies (ADN) Stock Up 23% Today?
- SoFi Could Resell $1 Billion in Stock. What That Means.
- Why Are Crypto Stocks COIN, RIOT, MARA, MSTR Up Today?
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.