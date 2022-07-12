Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Tuesday

Investors seeking news of the biggest pre-market stock movers for Tuesday are in the right place as we cover the gainer and losers traders need to know about this morning.
We’ve got preliminary earnings data, electric vehicle (EV) orders, a reverse stock split, and more to go over.
Let’s get into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS) stock is rocketing close to 49% alongside heavy trading volume this morning.
- Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) shares are soaring almost 39% as it continues a rally from yesterday.
- Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV) stock is gaining more than 36% thanks to EV orders from Walmart (NYSE:WMT).
- First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI) shares are surging over 18% with heavy trading after a dip yesterday.
- Novo Integrated Sciences (NASDAQ:NVOS) stock is rising more than 16% after revealing preliminary data for Q3 2022.
- TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) shares are increasing over 13% as it bounces back from a drop yesterday.
- AIM ImmunoTech (NYSEMKT:AIM) stock is climbing more than 12% on no clear news this morning.
- Lion Group Holding (NASDAQ:LGHL) shares are getting an over 12% boost, which continues a rally from Monday.
- Alkaline Water (NASDAQ:WTER) stock is jumping more than 11% after running higher yesterday too.
- WISeKey (NASDAQ:WKEY) shares are up over 11% after announcing preliminary earnings results for the first half of the year.
10 Top Losers
- Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) stock is diving more than 14% despite a lack of news this morning.
- MMTEC (NASDAQ:MTC) shares are taking an over 10% beating ahead of a reverse stock split tomorrow.
- Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ:KRBP) stock is tumbling more than 10%, which continues its negative movement from Monday.
- Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) shares are sliding over 10% in early morning trading for Tuesday.
- Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) stock is falling more than 10% after a massive rally Monday on FDA news.
- Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) shares are dropping over 9% as it continues a fall from Monday.
- Gaucho Group (NASDAQ:VINO) stock is decreasing nearly 9% on no apparent news this morning.
- IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) shares are slipping more than 8% after proposing a stock offering in an SEC filing.
- Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) stock is dipping close to 8% after getting a non-compliance notice from the Nasdaq Exchange.
- Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down over 7% after rallying on heavy trading Monday.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.