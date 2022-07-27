Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Wednesday

Wednesday starts with a breakdown of the biggest pre-market stock movers for traders to keep an eye on!
We’ve got earnings to cover, a company going private, a criminal probe, and more to go over today.
Let’s get into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Dave (NASDAQ:DAVE) stock is rocketing close to 63% as heavy trading volume continues a recent rally.
- Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) shares are soaring more than 43% on news it going private.
- Teva Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TEVA) stock is surging over 19% with the release of its earnings report for the second quarter of 2022.
- Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP) shares are gaining almost 19% as it prepares to release earnings this morning.
- AIM ImmunoTech (NYSEMKT:AIM) stock is increasing more than 16% in pre-market tading today.
- Kalera (NASDAQ:KAL) shares are rising nearly 16% roughly one month after the company went public.
- Geovax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) stock is heading over 14% higher as it continues to rally on monkeypox news.
- Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) shares are getting a more than 14% boost with strong pre-market trading.
- Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) stock is jumping over 14% this morning.
- VNET (NASDAQ:VNET) shares are up more than 11% in pre-market trading.
10 Top Losers
- ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) stock is plummeting over 75% after running into trouble with its linzagolix clinical development program.
- F45 Training Holdings (NYSE:FXLV) shares are diving more than 58% after announcing a strategic reorganization and cutting its 2022 outlook.
- Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) stock is tumbling about 40% on reports that the U.S. Justice Department has launched a criminal probe over its Alzheimer’s drug in development.
- Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) shares are taking an over 9% beating despite a lack of news this morning.
- Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) stock is dropping more than 9% after a major rally on Tuesday.
- Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) shares are decreasing over 8% as it pulls back from a rally yesterday.
- AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) stock is sliding more than 8% as it continues to drop on voting results from its Annual Shareholder Meeting.
- IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) shares are slipping over 8% on no apparent news.
- Revelation Biosciences (NASDAQ:REVB) stock is retreating more than 8% after pricing a public stock offering yesterday.
- Comera Life Sciences (NASDAQ:CMRA) shares close out today’s pre-market stock movers down around 8% following a short spike in price yesterday.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.