Why Is GeoVax (GOVX) Stock Up 90% Today?

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) stock is soaring 92% in early trading and is one of today’s top trending tickers. A vaccine maker, the company has been developing a shot that could protect humans from monkeypox.
Monkeypox is in the spotlight today after the World Health Organization (WHO) announced over the weekend that it views the monkeypox outbreak as “a global health emergency.” The declaration means that the organization believes that “a coordinated international response” to the virus is necessary, CNBC explained.
As I reported in a previous article, the company’s CEO, David Dodd, wrote in May that the firm’s “vaccines have been validated and registered for [the] prevention of Monkeypox virus infection.” And, in the same post, Dodd specified that one of the company’s shots may stop humans from contracting monkeypox.
Elaborating in June, the CEO reported that: “We already have published in peer-reviewed journals that our MVA vaccines, in addition [to] protecting animal models against HIV and other infections, also prevents monkeypox,” He vowed that his company would “address the monkeypox virus.”
GOVX Stock: GeoVax’s MVA Vaccine Platform
The company’s system utilizes “recombinant DNA or recombinant viruses to produce [virus-like particles] in the person being vaccinated.”
According to GeoVax, its vaccines, unlike many other jabs, do not need another material — known as an adjuvant. An adjuvant further stimulates the immune system to respond to the stimulus.
The company’s system is based on a previously existing smallpox vaccine. Smallpox and monkeypox have similarities, and the EU is allowing a different smallpox vaccine to be used to protect humans against monkeypox.
“While in the same virus family as smallpox, monkeypox has milder symptoms and is rarely fatal.” Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health, a Pennsylvania based nonprofit health system, stated on its Health Hub.
GOVX stock has a market capitalization of just $8 million, according to Marketwatch.
