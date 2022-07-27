What Is Going on With Blue Water Vaccines (BWV) Stock Today?

Blue Water Vaccines (NASDAQ:BWV) stock is jumping more than 50% today despite having no news to offer. Based in Cincinnati, the company works on vaccines for flu and pneumonia. Recently, the company also licensed a virus-like particle (VLP) vaccine platform for work against a variety of diseases.
BWV stock came public back in February. At one point, Blue Water shot up as high as $90 per share. Eventually, though, the stock plunged after registering a private placement by major holders in April.
During the fall, trading in BWV stock halted numerous times. Then, shares fell even further in May when the company reported its first-quarter results. Blue Water Vaccines saw a loss of $2.1 million — or 34 cents per share — and had just $18.6 million of cash on hand.
Is BWV Stock Feeling Speculative Fever?
Why is BWV stock popping today? Some investors may think the company is about to get a takeover offer, but that’s pure speculation. Policymakers also remain very worried about the need for new vaccines against Covid-19. Biotech stocks have been rising recently, after falling for most of the year.
On the other hand, BWV stock may also be seeing a short squeeze. Right now, the company is a top trending ticker on Yahoo! Finance. Shortsqueeze also recently listed 7.22% of Blue Water’s 3.83 million share float as being held short.
It wouldn’t take a lot of money to move the price of BWV stock. Its market capitalization is just under $40 million. Shares trade at penny stock levels. This morning, Blue Water stock touched the $4 mark but now changes hands closer to $3.20 per share.
What Happens Next?
Because Blue Water once traded at $90, some traders may speculate that shares could reach those heights again.
Trading volume, however, was highest at the market open. Since then, interest has been falling fast. Moving forward, BWV stock may have trouble keeping its gains from today. Investors who got in early may be left holding the proverbial bag.
On Penny Stocks and Low-Volume Stocks: With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
On the date of publication, Dana Blankenhorn did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.