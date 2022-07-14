Why Is ContraFect (CFRX) Stock Down 80% Today?

The medical panel monitoring a Phase 3 trial of ContraFect’s (NASDAQ:CFRX) treatment for antibiotic-resistant infections has stopped the trial after an “interim futility analysis,” the company announced yesterday. The analysis showed 84 patients’ response to ContraFect’s drug, exebacase, did not meet the necessary criteria to show the treatment may be worthwhile. In early trading, CFRX stock tumbled 80% to about 55 cents.
The ContraFect Trial
The 84 patients constituted about 60% of the trial participants with methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA). The patients in the evaluation also suffered from bacteremia, including right-sided endocarditis. Bacteremia is “the presence of viable bacteria in the circulating blood,” while endocarditis is “a life-threatening inflammation of the inner lining of the heart’s chambers and valves.”
ContraFect stated that, although it was evaluating the data from the trial, it would cease adding new patients to the evaluation.
“This disappointing news reflects the long history of difficulties in treating life-threatening infections like MRSA bacteremia in patients with heterogeneous co-morbidities, and who are in need of immediate life-saving treatments,” said ContraFect CEO Roger J. Pomerantz, M.D., in a statement.
What Is CFRX Stock?
Aside from exebacase, it does not appear, based on an examination of ContraFect’s website, that the company has any other drug candidates that are currently undergoing clinical trials.
ContraFect develops “biologic therapies for life-threatening, drug-resistant infectious diseases, particularly those treated in hospital settings.” It reports that “an estimated 700,000 deaths worldwide each year are attributed to antimicrobial-resistant infections.”
Based in New York, ContraFect was incorporated in 2008. CFRX stock now has a market capitalization of just $20.7 million, and its shares have tumbled 80% so far this year.
On Penny Stocks and Low-Volume Stocks: With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed
On the date of publication, Larry Ramer did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.