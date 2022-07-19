Why Is Eos Energy Enterprises (EOSE) Stock Up 23% Today?

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) stock is rocketing higher on Tuesday despite a lack of news from the clean energy storage systems company.
Instead of news, it looks like heavy trading volume explains why EOSE stock is on the rise today. As of this writing, more than 5 million shares of the stock have been traded. To put that in perspective, the company’s daily average trading volume is about 3.8 million shares.
It’s also worth mentioning that the energy sector has been in focus lately. This has many traders taking note of energy companies, which has resulted in several seeing their stocks jump lately on increased trading activity.
That’s likely part of the reason that EOSE stock is heading higher today. To go along with that, its focus on clean energy is another plus as investors seek out companies in the space. Also, the stock only trades in the $2 range, which makes it easy for a variety of investors to take a stake in it.
Keeping that in mind, it’s also possible that EOSE is getting a boost from increasing interest on social media. This is often where retail and day traders discuss stocks. That means we could see Eos Energy Enterprises fall after today’s rally, especially without any specific news about the company.
EOSE stock is up 23.6% as of Tuesday morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.