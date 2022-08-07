Generally speaking (exceptions always exist), it’s not appropriate to label stocks to buy as gambling. Typically, financial advisors guide their individual clients to established investment opportunities for long-term growth and stability. However, the beauty of the capital markets is that they facilitate myriad functions. If you’re looking for quick cash, certain equities may accommodate.
To be clear, the stocks to buy on this list of speculative opportunities represent exactly that: speculation. These equities offer ideas for quick cash. It’s move in, actualize your paper profits and get out. By no means should you consider holding on for dear life, or HODL-ing.
Also, please consider the tax implications for day trading. Since I am neither a tax professional nor a financial advisor, you must conduct your own due diligence. Every person’s situation presents distinct or unique circumstances. Again, you are responsible for your own homework for these and other ideas for stocks to buy.
Finally, I use the term “quick cash” loosely. This means no guarantees exist. So, with these caveats out of the way, let’s take a look at some high-risk stocks to buy for quick cash.
|FUBO
|FuboTV
|$3.58
|CVNA
|Carvana
|$32.94
|HUT
|Hut 8 Mining
|$2.06
|REAL
|The RealReal
|$2.18
|HYFM
|Hydrofarm
|$3.34
|QUBT
|Quantum Computing
|$2.92
|BGFV
|Big 5 Sporting Goods
|$12.07
FuboTV (FUBO)
As a long-term idea for stocks to buy, sports streaming specialist FuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) has been disappointing. When shares traded at double-digit prices, many market pundits saw a significant opportunity for the company to carve out its sports-focused niche. Unfortunately, the nature of the consumer economy changed. You can tell that because FUBO stock is down more than 75% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis.
Financially, FuboTV aligns with a rough (and at this rate unsustainable) business. Revenue for the company’s second quarter came in at $221.9 million. This tally represented a nearly 70% lift from the year-ago quarter. Sounds awesome, right? Well, the problem is the loss in gross margin expanded unfavorably to 6.38% from a loss of 1.54% one year earlier.
Frankly, you can’t run negative gross profits for long before the business capsizes. Still, the speculation here may be that FUBO has a short interest of nearly 26%. With the FIFA World Cup coming up in a few months, perhaps FUBO can provide some quick cash to speculators.
Carvana (CVNA)
During the early months of the coronavirus pandemic, Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) offered an intriguing opportunity. For one thing, the company largely provided a contactless service. Second and just as importantly, this service appealed to residents who previously relied on public transportation. Now that social distancing represented a necessity, owning a personal vehicle became a top priority.
Unfortunately, with fears of Covid-19 in the rearview mirror, CVNA stock ceased to be one of the best stocks to buy. Essentially, Carvana likely will suffer from the trade-down effect. Since the convenience of deliveries must be distributed somewhere, logic indicates Carvana’s offerings pound-for-pound price higher than traditional dealerships. Sadly, that’s a no-go during an inflationary period.
However, it’s also possible that CVNA stock bottomed out in July. Adding to this intrigue, the Wall Street Journal reported that the company aggressively cut costs. Such measures might help CVNA become one of the stocks to buy for quick cash.
Hut 8 Mining (HUT)
If you’ve followed the cryptocurrency market this year, you’ll know that the segment suffered a severe sentiment blow. At the peak of its power, the sector’s total market capitalization flirted with the $3 trillion level. As I write these words, the market cap is now a little more than $1 trillion. Yes, it’s a big recovery from the time when the valuation slipped to around $818 billion.
Still, we’re talking about a 64% loss from the zenith. Therefore, many folks steered away from crypto-mining firms like Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT). On paper, Hut 8 represented a massive winner from the beginning of the most recent rally. Up until November 2020, HUT traded hands for under a buck. At the top, people were willing to spend about $16 per share. Today, it’s a different story.
Nevertheless, the allure of the crypto market is that anything can happen. So, if you’re looking for stocks to buy for quick cash, HUT might be game.
The RealReal (REAL)
Admittedly, plenty of investors might refer to some of the stocks to buy on this list as garbage (to put it mildly.) However, The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) might offer at least a modest serving of fundamental relevance to speculators seeking quick cash. Keep in mind, I didn’t say REAL stock isn’t risky. But its underlying business might offer cynical upside.
The RealReal is an online and brick-and-mortar marketplace for authenticated luxury consignment. It’s part of the circular economy where people can transact secondhand goods and thus help reduce waste. Also, it’s a win-win. Savvy shoppers may be able to pick out a great deal relative to new retail prices. On the other hand, sellers can score some quick cash.
Under an inflationary cycle where even good tech jobs suffer losses, The RealReal could see increased future volume. However, REAL represents one of the riskiest stocks to buy for quick cash, so be careful with this one.
Hydrofarm (HYFM)
While cannabis-related investments have commanded intrigue from the get-go, they ultimately disappointed investors. True, they epitomized the opportunity of turning an illicit enterprise into a legitimate, taxable one. However, with Canada’s legal market resulting in headaches and the U.S. market providing largely vagaries, multiple businesses lost out.
Therefore, it might make sense to consider an indirect play like Hydrofarm (NASDAQ:HYFM). Specializing in hydroponic products, Hydrofarm clearly offers relevance to the cannabis sector. For instance, the company inked deals in the past with known horticulture and legal cannabis firms. However, management generally keeps a low profile when it comes to marijuana.
Now, what might appeal to speculators seeking stocks to buy for quick cash is that many public cannabis firms enjoyed upside recently. However, it’s difficult to tell how these rallies might end up. With Hydrofarm’s diversified business, it might be able to ride coattails without suffering longer-term ill effects.
Quantum Computing (QUBT)
Recently, the technology sector has been buzzing about the quantum computing innovation. Essentially, quantum computing harnesses the laws of quantum mechanics to address processes that exceed the capabilities of classic computers. Some researchers speculate quantum computing may become so powerful that it can crack blockchain-driven encryptions.
While the investment segment itself features rocky trading, interest in Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT) and its ilk has increased. In particular, experts in the field project that by the end of this year, the industry could be worth $325.4 million. By 2028, the segment could be worth nearly $2 billion, representing a compound annual growth rate of 35.2%.
Since May 20 through the close of the Aug. 23 session, QUBT shares have more than doubled. Still, over the trailing five days, QUBT shed nearly 21% of its market value. Therefore, if you anticipate a dead-cat bounce effect, it could qualify as one of the stocks to buy for quick cash.
Big 5 Sporting Goods (BGFV)
One of the more intriguing stories of the new normal, Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) was in big trouble heading into the pandemic. However, unprecedented demand for firearms driven by safety concerns boosted Big 5. Though the company mostly sells shotguns and hunting rifles – thus weapons not suitable for home defense – the rush helped lift BGFV.
Now, the circumstances have turned for the worse. Without the urgency to acquire firearms, Big 5 represents just another sporting goods store. The industry itself has waned in relevance, particularly because big-box retailers offer significant competition. Further, Big 5’s Q2 revenue decline of 22% year-over-year presented a warning to prospective buyers.
So, why all the buzz about BGFV? As you might have guessed, the underlying company draws interest for a short-squeeze potential. Per data from Fintel, short interest is more than 32% while the short interest ratio is nearly 14 days to cover.
On Penny Stocks and Low-Volume Stocks: With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed
On the date of publication, Josh Enomoto did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.