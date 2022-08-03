ApeCoin Price Predictions: Where Can Gucci Take the APE Crypto?

ApeCoin (APE-USD) price predictions are worth checking out today after Gucci announced it will accept the crypto for payments.
Gucci adding ApeCoin to the list of cryptos it will accept further legitimizes the validity of the token. It’s worth highlighting that the luxury brand is crypto savvy as it’s collaborated on non-fungible tokens (NFTs), as well as metaverse projects. In addition to that, it accepts several other cryptos at its stores.
Here’s what Gucci said about the decision in a tweet:
Now accepting @ApeCoin payments via @BitPay , select Gucci boutiques in the USA expand the range ofcryptocurrencies available for in-store purchases, yet another step in the House’s exploration of Web3.
All of this news is igniting interest in ApeCoin today and that means some traders are looking for the latest price predictions. Luckily, we’ve got a list of those below!
ApeCoin Price Predictions
- GovCapital starts us off with a one-year price target of $23.133268878923 for the crypto.
- WalletInvestor is next on our list with its one-year forecast of $13.982 per token.
- DigitalCoinPrices closes out our price predictions for ApeCoin with an average estimate of $10.69 in 2023.
All of those ApeCoin price predictions are bullish compared to its trading value of $7.41 as of this writing. Traders will also note that APE is up 9.9% over the prior 24-hour period as of noon Wednesday.
