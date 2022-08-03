Amp Price Predictions: What’s Next for the AMP Crypto After Binance Delisting?

Amp (AMP-USD) price predictions are a hot topic on Wednesday as the crypto faces delisting from Binance due to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) ruling.
This ruling has the SEC deciding that AMP is a security instead of an asset. As a result, Binance is delisting the crypto as an act of caution. That delisting is set to take place on Aug. 15.
The ruling covers nine cryptos in total that it sees as securities. Of those listed, Amp was the only token trading on Binance. This comes out of a lawsuit covering alleged insider trading at Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN).
With that news spreading on Wednesday, some AMP holders are wondering what the future holds for the crypto. Let’s get into that below with the most recent Amp price predictions.
Amp Price Predictions
- WalletInvestor kicks off our list with its one-year forecast of $0.000671 per token for AMP.
- Coin Price Forecast is next on our list as it expects the crypto to trade for $0.0136 mid-way through 2023.
- PricePreidction closes out the crypto price predictions with an average estimate of two cents for 2023.
Investors will note that Amp was trading for $0.0083 as of this writing. That means there are two price predictions in favor of Amp rising and one expecting it to fall. It’s also worth mentioning that AMP is up 1.9% over the previous 24-hour period as of Wednesday morning.
