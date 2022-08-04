BABA Stock Jumps as Alibaba Beats on Earnings

Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) stock is gaining on Thursday following the release of the Chinese e-commerce company’s earnings report for the second quarter of 2022.
The good news for BABA stock starts with the company’s adjusted earnings per share of $1.75. That’s a positive considering Wall Street’s estimate of $1.53 for the quarter. However, it’s a 29% drop from the $2.57 per share reported during the same period of the year prior.
In addition to that, Alibaba reported revenue of $30.69 billion for the second quarter of the year. This is better than the $29.97 billion in revenue that analysts were expecting. Revenue is mostly stable compared to last year. That’s due to a 1% drop in commerce business that’s offset by a 10% growth in its Cloud segment.
BABA Stock: Covid-10 Negativly Affected Earnings
According to Alibaba, the decline in commerce revenue is the result of the Covid-19 pandemic. The company points out lower consumption in fashion and accessories, as well as consumer electronics as areas affected by this.
Toby Xu, CFO of Alibaba, said the following about the earnings report sending BABA stock higher.
“Despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 resurgence, we delivered stable revenue performance yearover-year. We have narrowed losses in key strategic businesses given ongoing improvements in operating efficiency and increasing focus on cost optimization.”
BABA trading volume is off to a strong start this morning with 17 million shares on the move. That’s quickly closing in on the company’s daily average trading volume of around 28.1 million shares.
BABA stock is up 1.8% as of Thursday morning. Even so, the stock is still down 19.6% year-to-date.
