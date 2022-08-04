Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Thursday

It’s time for another dive into the biggest pre-market stock movers as we see what’s affecting shares on Thursday!
Penny stocks rule the markets this morning as traders squeeze, push, and pump shares higher.
Let’s get into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- GreenLight Biosciences (NASDAQ:GRNA) stock is rocketing more than 107% alongside heavy trading this morning.
- Missfresh (NASDAQ:MF) shares are soaring over 102% with massive trading volume as it struggles to remain in business.
- Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) stock is gaining close to 79% as it also sees higher-than-normal trading volume this morning.
- Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) shares are surging nearly 77% as heavy trading pushes it higher despite a lack of news.
- InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) stock is climbing more than 53% with a rise in trading volume this morning.
- Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEMKT:AMPE) shares are rising over 39% after posting results from an internal investigation yesterday.
- Nanoviricides (NYSEMKT:NNVC) stock is heading more than 35% higher alongside heavy pre-market trading.
- Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) shares are increasing over 31% with the release of its earnings report for the second quarter of 2022.
- Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK) stock is jumping more than 30% as it prepares to release earnings after markets close today.
- Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) shares are up over 28% after restating prior earnings reports.
10 Top Losers
- Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB) stock is diving more than 28% following a sharp spike late on Wednesday.
- Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS) shares are tumbling over 27% after a massive rally yesterday.
- Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) stock is taking an almost 25% beating as shares come down off a multi-day monkeypox rally.
- AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE:AMTD) shares are retreating more than 24% after a recent rally.
- Helius Medical Tech (NASDAQ:HSDT) stock is falling over 24% after rocketing yesterday on heavy trading.
- Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) shares are sliding close to 22% after a rally yesterday on a licensing deal.
- Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN) stock is decreasing nearly 21% in trading this morning.
- Connexa Sports Techs (NASDAQ:CNXA) shares are slipping more than 19% after jumping yesterday with the appointment of a new Board member.
- Geovax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) stock is dipping over 18% with the release of its Q2 2022 earnings report.
- Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down almost 18% after announcing a stock offering yesterday.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
