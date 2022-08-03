Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Wednesday

It’s time for another dive into the biggest pre-market stock movers as we check out the latest news for Wednesday!
Moving stocks this morning is heavy trading volumes, earnings reports, and more.
Let’s jump into that below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Helius Medical Tech (NASDAQ:HSDT) stock is rocketing more than 162% alongside heavy trading.
- Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) shares are soaring almost 130% as it as sees more trading volume than normal.
- Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) stock is gaining over 78% as volatility continues as it attempts to maintain the minimum Nasdaq price.
- Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) shares are rising more than 55% as they continue to rally on monkeypox test news.
- Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) stock is increasing close to 48% ahead of its earnings report tomorrow.
- Crawford (NYSE:CRD-B) shares are climbing over 39% after declaring quarterly dividends yesterday.
- AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE:AMTD) stock is surging about 35% as it’s still rallying on an investor push from yesterday.
- MediaCo Holding (NASDAQ:MDIA) shares are getting a nearly 26% boost on no clear news this morning.
- Connexa Sports Techs (NASDAQ:CNXA) stock is jumping more than 24% in pre-market trading.
- SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) shares are up over 23% this morning.
10 Top Losers
- Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) stock is plummeting almost 35% despite a lack of news this morning.
- MMTEC (NASDAQ:MTC) shares are diving close to 31% after a sharp increase late on Tuesday.
- MDJM (NASDAQ:MDJH) stock is tumbling roughly 26% after climbing higher yesterday.
- Hydrofarm (NASDAQ:HYFM) shares are taking a more than 24% beating with the release of preliminary Q2 results.
- Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) stock is sliding over 22% after releasing earnings results for the second quarter of 2022.
- Fangdd Network (NASDAQ:DUO) shares are falling more than 16% after an unexplained rally yesterday.
- U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWSW) stock is decreasing over 15% in early morning trading.
- Mobile Global Esports (NASDAQ:MGAM) shares are dropping more than 15% as it continues to retreat following a rally from its initial public offering (IPO).
- MAIA Biotechnology (NYSEMKT:MAIA) stock is slipping over 14%, which continues its recent negative movement.
- Planet Green Holdings (NYSEMKT:PLAG) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down more than 14%.
