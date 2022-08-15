Dogecoin Price Predictions: Where Will the DOGE Crypto Go After Weekend Rally?

Dogecoin (DOGE-USD) price predictions are worth diving into today as crypto traders wonder where the meme token is heading after a weekend rally.
There’s no specific news that explains why DOGE rallied over the weekend. Instead, it looks like heavy trading volume is behind the recent rise in price for the crypto. This has trading volume up 53.6% over the prior 24-hour period as of Monday morning.
Adding to that, other meme tokens also got a boost during that rally. Shiba Inu (SHIB-USD), a rival to Dogecoin, was also up in price during the weekend. Traders can learn more about that by following this link.
Let’s take a look at what experts are predicting for the future of Dogecoin below!
Dogecoin Price Predictions
- Starting off our list is CoinPedia with its average price estimate of $0.1492 per coin for 2023.
- Next up we have Coin Price Forecast as it predicts Dogecoin will reach $0.1142 by the end of next year.
- Closing out our list of price predictions for the crypto is WalletInvestor with its one-year forecast of $0.0573.
Those latest price predictions for Dogecoin are mostly bullish when taking into account its price of $0.07639 as of this writing. Traders will also note that DOGE is currently down 3% over the previous 24-hour period as of Monday morning.
Crypto traders still looking for more recent market news will want to stick around!
We’ve got all of the hottest crypto coverage that traders need to know about for Monday! Among that is what has Ethereum (ETH-USD), Binance (BNB-USD), and Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) in the news lately. You can learn all about these matters at the following links!
