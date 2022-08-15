Shiba Inu Price Predictions: What’s Next for the SHIB Crypto After Weekend Spike?

Shiba Inu (SHIB-USD) price predictions are a hot topic on Monday after the crypto experienced a spike over the weekend!
There’s no recent news that explains why SHIB is heading higher. However, investors will note its heavy trading volume over the last day. As of this writing, SHIB’s trading volume has increased 113.8%.
That heavy trading volume pushed Shiba Inu to a price it hadn’t seen since April. It’s possible that positive momentum could continue and SHIB will regain much of its lost ground since October 2021.
Let’s check in with the experts below to see what they think about the recent Shiba Inu rally!
Shiba Inu Price Predictions
- WalletInvestor starts us off with a one-year price forecast of $0.0000149 for the crypto.
- Crowd Wisdom is expecting the price of Shiba Inu to reach $0.0000249 per token in 2022.
- CoinPedia closes out the list of price predictions for Shiba Inu with an estimate of $0.00002408 for 2023.
Considering Shiba Inu was trading for $0.00001618 as of Monday morning, those price predictions are a bit mixed but mostly leaning bullish. Investors will also note that SHIB is up 4.7% over the previous 24-hour period as of Monday morning.
Crypto investors will note that Shiba Inu is a meme token that often sees rallies alongside others in its market. That includes other cryptos that share the Shiba Inu theme, such as Dogecoin (DOGE-USD). That means they’ll want to check out those other cryptos if they see movement from one of the pack.
