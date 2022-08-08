Ethereum Price Predictions: Where Will the ETH Crypto Go Next?

Ethereum (ETH-USD) price predictions are worth checking on today as the crypto trends across social media with investors preparing for the Merge.
For investors unaware, the Merge is a hard fork set to take place in September. This will result in Ethereum switching from a proof-of-work model to a proof-of-stake model. This will bring an end to ETH mining in an effort to reduce energy use while making transactions easier and faster.
This has some traders wondering what will happen to traders that prefer proof-of-work when the Merge happens. Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin isn’t worried about that. He claims that those investors already switched to Ethereum Classic (ETC-USD) when it launched back in 2016.
Now we just have to wonder what the future holds for Ethereum after the Merge takes place. Let’s check in on some price predictions for ETH to get an idea of where it will be a year from now.
Ethereum Price Predictions
- CryptoNewZ starts us off with a price prediction of $2,200 per coin for 2023.
- Gov Capital joins the list with an estimate of $4,116.67 for ETH one year from now.
- Coinpedia is expecting the average price of Ethereum to reach $3,106.09 by the end of 2023.
- WalletInvestor closes out our price predictions with a five-year forecast of $7,987.17 for the crypto.
Those Ethereum price predictions are bullish compared to the crypto’s trading value of $1,795.86 as of Monday morning. Traders will also note that ETH is up 5.4% over the previous 24-hour period as of this writing.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.