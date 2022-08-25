Shiba Inu Price Predictions: What’s Next for the SHIB Crypto After 10% Jump?

Shiba Inu (SHIB-USD) price predictions are a hot topic among crypto traders on Thursday after the meme token saw a jump in value.
The rise of Shiba Inu has triggered a resurgence in fans of the token on social media. As a result, hashtags connected to the crypto are trending. That includes the #ShibaArmy hashtag on Twitter (NYSE:TWTR).
It’s worth noting that this recent increase in the price of SHIB comes despite a lack of news. Instead, it looks like investors are pumping the crypto higher. That’s not too surprising as meme investors love to try and push the token “to the moon.”
Keeping that in mind, let’s take a look at all of the latest price predictions for SHIB below!
Shiba Inu Price Predictions
- Starting off our list of price predictions is WalletInvestor with a one-year forecast of $0.000008015 for the token.
- Next up we have CryptoNewZ, which is expecting Shiba Inu to trade between $0.000038 and $0.000058 in 2023.
- Closing out our SHIBA price predictions is CoinPedia with an average estimate of $0.0000307 for 2023.
To put those price predictions in perspective, Shiba Inu was trading for $0.00001393 as of this writing. Investors will also note that the crypto is up 5.7% over the prior 24-hour period as of Thursday morning. That has SHIB already decreasing from its 10% gain earlier this morning.
