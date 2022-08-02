Shiba Inu Price Predictions: Where Will Shiba Eternity Game Take the SHIB Crypto?

Shiba Inu (SHIB-USD) price predictions are worth checking in on today as the crypto gets extra attention from its birthday bash today!
Shiba Inu turns two years old today and to go with those celebrations is a new announcement from the crypto. The name of the Shiba Inu collectible card game has been announced and it’s called Shiba Eternity.
According to a Tweet from the official Shiba Inu account, the game will be available on both iOS and Android devices. PlaySide Studios is currently working on the development of the game with plans for a testing schedule.
With all of that recent Shiba Inu news, it’s no surprise that traders are wondering about price predictions for the crypto. Let’s get into that below!
Shiba Inu Price Predictions
- CryptoNewZ starts us off with a low estimate of $0.000038 and a high estimate of $0.000058 for 2023.
- CoinQuara is up next on our list with a price estimate of $0.000050 per token for 2023.
- WalletInvestor closes out our Shiba Inu price predictions with a one-year forecast of $0.0000144.
To put those Shiba Inu price predictions into perspective, the crypto was trading for $0.000012 as of this writing. It’s also worth mentioning that SHIB is down 2.8% over the prior 24-hour period as of Tuesday morning.
