Stellar Lumens Price Predictions: Where Will Robinhood Take the XLM Crypto?

Stellar Lumens (XLM-USD) is on the minds of crypto traders today as it joins Robinhood (NASDAQ:HOOD) and that has us checking out the latest price predictions today.
Robinhood adds few cryptos to its exchange, which means investors take note when it does so. Today’s changes brought with it a few other cryptos as well, but let’s stick to XLM.
News of the Robinhood listing has Stellar Lumen getting some extra attention on Monday. That has the crypto’s trading volume increasing 67.5% over the previous 24-hour period.
Stellar Lumens is a network focused on supporting the digital representation of any crypto. While the network is easy to use, it requires users to hold a small amount of lumen, the network’s native token. That requirement keeps it from being overloaded with spam.
Now that we know what XLM is all about, let’s check out the latest price predictions for the crypto below!
Stellar Lumens Price Predictions
- Let’s start off with Gov Capital and its one-year price estimate of 0.38402803011728 cents for the token.
- Next up we have WalletInvestor with its one-year forecast of $0.168 per token for the crypto.
- Closing out our Stellar Lumens price predictions is DigitalCoinPrice and its average estimate of 20 cents for 2023.
The latest price predictions for Stellar Lumens aren’t looking bad next to its price of $0.1349 as of this writing. Investors will also want to note that XLM is trading 10.1% higher over the prior 24-hour period.
You can find more of the most recent crypto news below!
InvestorPlace has all of the latest crypto coverage that traders need to know about for Monday! That includes the most recent Avalanche (AVAX-USD) price predictions, Ethereum (ETH-USD) price predictions, and more. You can get all of this news from the following links!
More Crypto News for Monday
- Avalanche Price Predictions: Where Will Robinhood Take the AVAX Crypto?
- Ethereum Price Predictions: Where Will the ETH Crypto Go Next?
- Is Solana the Next Ethereum Killer or a Doomed Altcoin?
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.