Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Monday

We’re starting off Monday with a breakdown of the biggest pre-market stock movers traders will want to watch!
We’ve got clinical trial data, public debuts, and more to cover this morning.
Let’s get into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Mobile Global Esports (NASDAQ:MGAM) stock is rocketing more than 40% as it continues a rally after its public debut last week.
- Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) shares are soaring over 40% after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) lifted a clinical hold on its CYAD-101-002 trial.
- Geovax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) stock is gaining more than 31% as it continues a rally alongside its ebolavirus vaccine results.
- Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) shares are surging 28% after publishing results from a study of its resin that captures Covid-19 variants.
- MAIA Biotechnology (NYSEMKT:MAIA) stock is increasing close to 27% following its initial public offering (IPO) on Friday.
- Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) shares are climbing over 23% in pre-market trading.
- Virax Biolabs Group (NASDAQ:VRAX) stock is rising more than 23% after closing its IPO last week.
- AIM ImmunoTech (NYSEMKT:AIM) shares are jumping almost 22% on positive long Covid study data.
- AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD) stock is getting a nearly 20% boost despite a lack of news this morning.
- Lottery.com (NASDAQ:LTRY) shares are up over 18% after falling Friday alongside a filing that it’s low on cash.
10 Top Losers
- Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA) stock is plummeting close to 45% on no clear news Monday morning.
- Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) shares are diving more than 19% after providing an update on a Phase 3 clinical trial.
- Senti Biosciences (NASDAQ:SNTI) stock is tumbling over 13% after seeing a major rally on Friday.
- Nano Labs (NASDAQ:NA) shares are taking a more than 13% beating this morning.
- ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO) stock is sinking over 13% after a rally Friday on maturity changes to its convertible notes.
- Applied Blockchain (NASDAQ:APLD) shares are sliding more than 11% after revealing plans for its annual shareholder meeting next month.
- Nuveen Preferred & Income (NYSE:JPC) stock is falling over 10% on no apparent news this morning.
- HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) shares are dropping almost 9% this morning.
- Regional Health Properties (NYSEMKT:RHE) stock is decreasing more than 8% following a tender offer exchange filing.
- BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down about 8%.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.