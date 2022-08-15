Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Monday

We’re starting off the week with a breakdown of the biggest pre-market stock movers for Monday!
We’ve got a reverse stock split, clinical trial data, earnings reports, and more to go over this morning.
Let’s jump into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) stock is skyrocketing more than 1,228% but that’s only due to a 1-for-18 reverse stock split.
- Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) shares are surging over 65% after presenting positive data from recurrent glioblastoma and leptomeningeal metastases clinical trials.
- Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) stock is soaring close to 26% ahead of its Q2 2022 earnings report coming out today.
- Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) shares are gaining more than 22% on news of an offer to take the company private.
- Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUEM) stock is climbing over 19% despite a lack of news this morning.
- Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) shares are rising more than 16% after dropping Friday on the pricing of a direct offering.
- Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) stock is increasing about 16% as it continues to rally on positive diabetes treatment data.
- Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) shares are jumping over 15% alongside positive results from a Phase 2 clinical trial.
- Comstock (NYSE:CRK) stock is getting an almost 15% boost in pre-market trading.
- DouYu (NASDAQ:DOYU) shares are up more than 12% on its earnings report for the second quarter of 2022.
10 Top Losers
- Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) stock is diving nearly 26% after rejecting a recent buyout offer.
- Beachbody (NYSE:BODY) shares are tumbling close to 18% after a rally on Friday.
- Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) stock is falling almost 16% after announcing a registered direct offering on Friday.
- Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK) shares are taking an over 10% beating after a massive rally Friday on Q2 results.
- AppTech Payments (NASDAQ:APCX) stock is dropping more than 10% after Q2 results sent it soaring on Friday.
- Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:GMBL) shares are sliding over 10% as they come off a short-squeeze high from last week.
- Cryptyde (NASDAQ:TYDE) stock is dropping more than 9% following an IPO investment prospectus filing with the SEC on Friday.
- Vision Marine (NASDAQ:VMAR) shares are slipping nearly 9% on no clear news this morning.
- CorpHousing Group (NASDAQ:CHG) stock is dipping almost 9% following its market debut on Friday.
- ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil ETF (NYSEARCA:UCO) stock closes out our pre-market stock movers down close to 9% as oil prices fall.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.